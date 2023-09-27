TimesLIVE reported that Zoleka was admitted to hospital on September 18 for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.
The family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement on her Instagram timeline.
“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” read the statement.
In 2022 Zoleka confirmed she had cancer in her liver and lungs.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, and who was known as a cancer survivor, took to Instagram announcing the doctors' reports after her oncologist performed a CAT scan.
'Our thoughts are with the Mandela family': Presidency on Zoleka's death
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died at an age that has deprived the nation of her full potential.
Joining individuals and organisations who have expressed their condolences to the Mandela family, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms Mandela, who has passed away at an age that has deprived all of us from the benefit of her full potential, with her charismatic and creative commitment to a diversity of social causes as well as campaigns.”
Magwenya said the president's office received the tragic news of the author's passing on Tuesday.
“As the Presidency, we add our sincerest condolences to the sympathies expressed by many individuals and organisations at the passing of Ms Zoleka Mandela,” he said.
The Presidency wished the family well as they prepare for the funeral.
