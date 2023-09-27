“Governance is a response to matters pertaining to electoral reform, immigration, fighting corruption, political accountability, fixing the public service, the structure and size of the cabinet and so on. Few things exemplify the collapse in governance as much as immigration.
“We have [unsecured] borders, international crime syndicates operating with impunity and kidnapping people or attempting to kidnap women in malls. We have asylum seekers who have not had an answer for years, but it's much easier to find a non-South African waiter than to find a chartered accountant, which we need.”
The Rise Mzansi leader emphasised the importance of economic recovery, justice and inclusivity, saying economic justice is the only way to champion nonracialism.
“To deliver the life South Africans deserve, we need to fix our broken economy, such as the looming bankruptcy of the South African government. The party's national leadership collective has taken the view that we must recommend to delegates that our fiscal priority be in keeping South Africans alive, and not be precious about allowing private participation — in Transnet and Eskom, for instance.
“It is unconscionable that mothers commit murder-suicide from the pain of hunger, just because we do not want private companies to buy and operate locomotives at their own cost.”
Zibi slammed the country for not having a national identity and character, citing nation building as something the delegates would have to discuss.
“We are a country of low standards, of mediocrity, of pointless outrage because we do not feel strongly enough about the issues that destroy the positive aspects of what it means to be a South African. Only in a country without social and political norms do you have a tollgate cashier and receptionist occupying important board seats, and all you have is a Twitter trend and not much more.”
Rise Mzansi ready to host 800 delegates at its 'festival of solutions'
Politics reporter
Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Rise Mzansi will hold its policy convention next week to set out its offering to the electorate after its recent nationwide engagements.
Party leader Songezo Zibi said the meetings had allowed South Africans to tell the party their hopes and dreams for themselves, their families, their communities and the country.
“It will be a real festival of solutions, not the yawn fests of long tables, long boring speeches and tired, sleeping delegates at midnight listening to tepid contributions from politicians who think they know much but do not,” said Zibi.
The party, which launched in April, says it has come to free the country from the clutches of a political establishment that no longer has solutions or plans for the country and its 60-million residents.
Zibi said his party believed in grassroots community engagement, and that it was important to go back to basics when designing policy offerings for the voters.
“They talk about the suicides, the depression and sense of despair. They do not use policy speak to describe their experiences, but heart-wrenching human experiences. These conversations have influenced the structure, nature and flow of the people’s convention. They are at the heart of why it will be different to anything most people expect to see in South African politics.”
Rise Mzansi, whose application with the IEC to contest as a political party was recently approved, believes its upcoming convention will give a sense of what will be on the table for voters.
Zibi said it would centre on six themes, namely family, community, governance, economic recovery, justice and inclusivity, and nation building and climate change.
“The wellbeing of their family is what people think about every day, and is what informs most of their political feelings. People talk about hunger, mental health, rape by partners, neighbours, or acquaintances; problems mothers encounter at the maintenance court; and the struggles of living in communities without child or ECD facilities for single mothers, and therefore not being able to look for work.
“The community: this is where we will talk about community safety, which is not just crime but also road transport safety, public facilities, green parks and spaces, community centres, sports facilities and other infrastructure that makes a community cohesive and liveable. People talk about spatial justice, local economic opportunities and so on.
“Governance is a response to matters pertaining to electoral reform, immigration, fighting corruption, political accountability, fixing the public service, the structure and size of the cabinet and so on. Few things exemplify the collapse in governance as much as immigration.
“We have [unsecured] borders, international crime syndicates operating with impunity and kidnapping people or attempting to kidnap women in malls. We have asylum seekers who have not had an answer for years, but it's much easier to find a non-South African waiter than to find a chartered accountant, which we need.”
The Rise Mzansi leader emphasised the importance of economic recovery, justice and inclusivity, saying economic justice is the only way to champion nonracialism.
“To deliver the life South Africans deserve, we need to fix our broken economy, such as the looming bankruptcy of the South African government. The party's national leadership collective has taken the view that we must recommend to delegates that our fiscal priority be in keeping South Africans alive, and not be precious about allowing private participation — in Transnet and Eskom, for instance.
“It is unconscionable that mothers commit murder-suicide from the pain of hunger, just because we do not want private companies to buy and operate locomotives at their own cost.”
Zibi slammed the country for not having a national identity and character, citing nation building as something the delegates would have to discuss.
“We are a country of low standards, of mediocrity, of pointless outrage because we do not feel strongly enough about the issues that destroy the positive aspects of what it means to be a South African. Only in a country without social and political norms do you have a tollgate cashier and receptionist occupying important board seats, and all you have is a Twitter trend and not much more.”
He said the convention would have the responsibility of paving the way for building a culture of competence and success, and tackling difficult issues such as racism and acceptance of people born outside South Africa who choose to make the country their home country.
Climate change was an existential risk that affected everyone, especially the poor, who have no safety net, he said.
“Villagers need modern seed technology to withstand extreme weather. Families and communities need fortification against extreme weather such as flooding and drought. Yet we have a government that uses the contingency reserve to pay salaries instead to deal with the almost guaranteed natural disasters that are now the norm.”
The party said it would release discussion papers relating to each of the themes, emphasising that they are meant to provoke conversation at the convention, not offer final positions.
“We will have about 800 delegates at the people’s convention. They will come from all nine provinces, be individuals and representatives of organisations that are now part of our universe in one way or another.
“At the end, we will have a declaration that will inform our political programme for the next generation. A month after the convention, we will publish 'the people’s manifesto', which will form the basis of the people’s plan for change that will be published in February 2024.”
Zibi said the manifesto and the plan for change would be the content platforms for Rise Mzansi's election campaign.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos