Royal couple join fight against teen pregnancies
Traditional practice of ‘Inkciyo’ to be used to prevent the scourge
Following the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy in the Eastern Cape, where even a nine-year-old girl was reported to have given birth, amaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu and his wife, Queen Nonzuzo, have joined forces with local NGOs to fight the scourge...
