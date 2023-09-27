×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UDM blasts Mbhashe municipality for prioritising R2.5m festival ‘jol’ over service delivery issues

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 27 September 2023

The UDM in Mbhashe Local Municipality has lambasted the rural council for splurging more than R2.5m on a music festival, saying critical service delivery projects should have been prioritised...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...