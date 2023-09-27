×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Dark festive season? Eskom briefing on state of system

By TIMESLIVE - 27 September 2023

Eskom management is providing details of the company’s operational performance with the primary focus on the outlook for the coming summer. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...