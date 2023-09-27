Heartfelt tributes and condolences continue to pour in for Zoleka Mandela who lost her long battle with cancer on Monday evening, surrounded by friends and family.
The 43-year-old granddaughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela succumbed to metastatic cancer of the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.
She was an activist, author and had her own YouTube channel, titled Terminally Free, which detailed her journey of overcoming breast cancer twice.
Zoleka used social media to lay bare her soul and showcase her life living with cancer and the side-effects of chemotherapy treatment.
In her book, When Hope Whispers (2013), she wrote for those exposed to life’s challenges and traumas — from a mother who had to deal with the loss of a child, or families who’d had to endure the pain of cancer, or those who had dealt with the stress of addiction.
The book tells of the power of healing.
Family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela described Zoleka as exemplary in the way she showcased the entire spectrum of being human.
“She was an alchemist, vulnerable and brave enough to live her truth, forging it into an armour that made rallying behind her mandatory.
“The family will miss the endless love sowed into all that she cared about.
“Her love was and still is a harvest to marvel.”
Zwelabo said the family would issue further details about prayer sessions from Wednesday.
“Zoleka will be buried on September 29 at Fourways Memorial Park where her children, Zenani and Zenawe Mandela, as well as her mother, Zindzi Mandela, and grandmother Winnie Mandela [are buried],” Zwelabo said.
Zoleka was the daughter of Zindzi Mandela and her first husband Zwelibanzi Hlongwane.
Zoleka Mandela 'lived a life that touched many lives'
Madiba's brave granddaughter loses battle against cancer
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
'When Hope Whispers' author Zoleka Mandela has died
The Mandelas are direct descendants of King Madiba of the AbaThembu people and serve as chieftains of Mvezo near Mthatha.
In April 2023, Zoleka opened up to the world after announcing in 2022 that her cancer had returned. .
She said she was devastated and feared what would happen to her four children after her death as she had always prioritised them.
Visibly emotional, she said she felt she was running out of time.
On Facebook, Palesa Motshoene wrote: “I think anyone who has watched Zoleka Mandela turn her life around after the challenges she went through, will attest to her great strength.
“She continued to be resilient as she battled cancer, fighting so hard and declaring herself terminally free.
“She was open enough to document her journey in her book and on her social media.
“She had such a great character, was a present and loving mother and all-round incredible human being.
“It is sad that she has succumbed to this disease after such a long battle. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.”
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said: “Zoleka was a revered granddaughter of our icons, Nelson and Winnie Mandela.
'I'm battling to come to terms with my diagnosis' — Zoleka Mandela starts cancer treatment
“Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and waging war against stigmatisation of the disease is unparalleled.
“She lived a life that touched many lives, not just in SA but across the globe — hence she was chosen to be among the BBC’s most influential 100 Women in 2016.”
Mabuyane said she died a day before they handed over a R223m state-of-the-art Meje Community Health Centre in Mbizana which would bring quality health care closer to the people — something her grandparents had fought for.
“As a province, we convey our deepest condolences to the Mandela family,” Mabuyane said.
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo expressed profound sorrow at the loss of Zoleka Mandela.
“Mandela stood as an inspiration to countless individuals, and her passing leaves a profound void against the battle against cancer.
“Her unwavering courage and outspoken advocacy for cancer awareness were a beacon of hope.
“Through her powerful platform she ignited awareness and urged individuals to prioritise screening, leaving an indelible mark on the fight against the relentless disease.”
DispatchLIVE
