Phone app makes it easier for rural residents to lodge complaints
Nyandeni municipality's Let’s Talk Gov App a first in the OR Tambo district
For many years, residents in the Nyandeni municipality have had to spend their own money and travel many kilometres on bumpy gravel roads to access municipal offices in town to report or complain about service delivery matters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.