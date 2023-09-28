×

News

Salt Lake couple found stabbed to death

By Herald Reporter - 28 September 2023
Community members look on after the bodies of a husband and wife were discovered in Salt Lake, Gqeberha, on Thursday. Both sustained multiple stab wounds
Image: SUPPLIED

A double murder case is under investigation after the bodies of a husband and wife were found with multiple stab wounds on a property in Salt Lake, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, 29, and the woman, 28, were living in a structure at the back of the house in Barend Street.

“Both sustained multiple stab wounds.

“Police are still on the scene.

“Two cases of murder will be investigated,” Naidu said.

