Shamrock's five decades in the oven

Shamrock Pies was founded by an Irish confectioner by the name of Tom Ryan in 1973. Through his attention to detail he perfected the “Shamrock Pie” known and loved by many today.
From a humble beginning in Vincent Park Centre, the business was relocated to Fort Jackson and was purchased by Italian businesswoman Grazia Linden and her husband Tony in June 2000. Shortly thereafter the factory was moved to bigger premises in Braelyn.
Today, Shamrock Pies is still a family owned business, run by Grazia and Tony and Grazia’s son Roberto Betta and daughter-in-law Vicky.
In Fort Jackson, the business occupied about 350 square metres of land. Twenty-three years since the purchase and 50 years after its inception, the business’s premises now take up to 11,500 square metres.
Not only has the business multiplied in the size of its premises but has seen exponential growth in its popularity with pie consumers, its staffing and other aspects.
It is this significant all-rounded growth that makes Linden celebrate Shamrock Pies’s 50th birthday with pride and contentment.
While delighted by all the business’s achievements in its 50 years of operation, Linden still envisions the Shamrock Pies brand as a baton of pride across South Africa after having established a solid foundation in the Eastern Cape.
A step towards this is the launch of Shamrock Pies’s first warehouse outside the Eastern Cape in Cape Town.
"The idea has always been to expand but do so slowly.
“It’s taken us 10 years to go to Cape Town. I wanted to move to Cape Town and open a warehouse 10 years ago. We’re in Cape Town and slowly making progress,” Linden said.
The Cape Town warehouse launched earlier this year to the excitement of residents who know the Shamrock Pies range from the Eastern Cape.
Since the warehouse opened, Linden said it had become clear that the brand was better known among consumers than Capetonian retailers.
“Clearly the retailers in Cape Town don’t know Shamrock but consumers all want Shamrock. I have a very busy Facebook page with consumers asking us to supply various places across Cape Town but the thing is that you have to go to retailers for them to get to consumers,” Linden said.
Dubbed the Eastern Cape’s best pie, Shamrock Pies manufacture 10 variants of baked and frozen pies; steak, chicken, curry steak, pepper steak, Cornish pasty, beef sausage roll, tandoori chicken, cheesy spinach and potato, steak and kidney and chicken sausage roll.
The pies are sold in retailers across Eastern Cape, including Gqeberha to Mthatha, Cradock, Queenstown and Graaff-Reinet while the Gqeberha depot supplies retailers as far as Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.
A trusted household name across the Eastern Cape and a brand of interest to potential consumers in other parts of South Africa, Shamrock Pies is made unique and timeless by various elements that the brand does not compromise on.
“We only use meat and we don’t extend our filling with soya. In the industry, some are known to add some soya in the product. We only use 100% beef or chicken.
“We also have a unique pastry because we don’t use puff pastry; we use our own secret pastry recipe which might make our pies look thinner while other pies look bigger. However, in weight, you’ll find that our pies are actually heavier than some other pie brands that only look bigger because puff pastry puffs up” she said.
In addition to Shamrock’s secret pie-making recipes, Linden said that they stick to the same products and method since 1973.
“We don’t chop and change just because the ingredient prices are better. We stay with the same products because that’s what the pie has been like since 1973.
“We still use the same original secret recipes, pie molds as well as cooking and baking methods. I have the little book that the original master baker used to write down his recipes and we still follow those same recipes,” Linden said.
The staff take great pride in their work and are proud to be associated with the excellent reputation of Shamrock Pies.
Emphasis is on superior quality, with no compromise on the best ingredients available. Only the leanest, most succulent steaks and chicken are used in the meat pies. Trimming off fat and dicing of meat is done in house so that quality can be controlled. The best spices, mixed to Shamrock Pies's specification are used and there are no added preservatives, Linden said.
Shamrock pies are only baked to order with orders sent to the factory for night-time baking so that they are fresh for delivery in the morning.
Frozen pies are delivered in temperature-controlled freezer trucks to customers in outlying towns that have their own baking facilities where they can be baked fresh each day.
Shamrock Pies complies with the GFSI (Good Food Safety Initiative) standards and is subject to audits from QPRO, ensuring top quality product standards and safety.
Linden said they were already getting calls to launch another warehouse in Gauteng but reckons it will all materialise in due time.
“Prior to covid-19, we had a distributor in Gauteng but they couldn’t make it through covid-19. While there are many prospects to expand the business across the country, Linden said it would always be a proudly Eastern Cape brand.
“I never even thought of moving the factory from the Eastern Cape because there’s already so much unemployment here and I don’t think this area can afford to lose any more employment.
“We can open depots all over the country and deliver from here. Moving the factory from here is not an option,” she said.
Reflecting on the business’s growth over five decades, Linden said she never predicted it would reach its current heights.
“When we bought it we knew it was a good product but I never thought it would become such a strong brand. It was a good brand even then because Mr Ryan never compromised on anything and he told us to never compromise” she said.
Shamrock Pies had only 18 employees when Linden bought the business. Currently, they employ more than 115 people and Linden foresees more employment opportunities with the growth of the Cape Town depot.
Linden credits her passionate and loyal staff and customers for the success of the business.
“I’m thankful to our employees for sticking around. We have employees who are retiring now who’ve been with the company for a very long time. Some of them were working for the company even before we took over from the previous owner in the year 2000,” she said.
She said Shamrock Pies had an open-door policy and all staff operated as an important part of one team.
It was this approach, she said, that helped them survive the covid-19 pandemic which she marked as the business’s most challenging period.
“Although we suffered because we couldn’t sell our product for a period of time, we didn’t discharge anyone. We managed to keep everyone paid right through the pandemic. I think that is because we all work well together, Linden said.
Linden said being an entrepreneur was a never-ending challenge that required perseverance.
“Being an entrepreneur is 10 times harder than being an employee because when you go home you take the business’s problems with you. They’re your problems, not your employee’s problems.
“It takes hard work, dedication and perseverance because things don’t always go right.
“You must also have a very big appetite to learn because once you think you know everything you will never grow,” she said.
Shamrock Pies has been involved with numerous local charities and projects over the years and strives to make a positive difference in their community.
Amongst other community projects and donations the company has assisted the Reach for a Dream Foundation, Spay a Stray, McClelland Adult Centre for the Intellectually Impaired, East London Child & Youth Centre, Meals on Wheels, Greensleeves, Helping Those in Need, Kidd’s Beach Frail Care and Project Hope.
Linden's family and Shamrock Pies staff thank their loyal customers for their support over the last 50 years and hope for many more successful years ahead.
Due to popular demand, Shamrock Pies has also opened a factory shop at 18 Magnolia Street in Braelyn – open week days from 9am to 3pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 12pm (excluding public holidays).
For queries, suggestions or comments call the Shamrock Pies customer care line on 083 255 8324 or the office on 043 742 6736 or 043 742 5321/2
Shamrock's five decades in the oven
Image: CAROL WATHEN
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: CAROL WATHEN
Image: SUPPLIED
Shamrock Pies was founded by an Irish confectioner by the name of Tom Ryan in 1973. Through his attention to detail he perfected the “Shamrock Pie” known and loved by many today.
From a humble beginning in Vincent Park Centre, the business was relocated to Fort Jackson and was purchased by Italian businesswoman Grazia Linden and her husband Tony in June 2000. Shortly thereafter the factory was moved to bigger premises in Braelyn.
Today, Shamrock Pies is still a family owned business, run by Grazia and Tony and Grazia’s son Roberto Betta and daughter-in-law Vicky.
In Fort Jackson, the business occupied about 350 square metres of land. Twenty-three years since the purchase and 50 years after its inception, the business’s premises now take up to 11,500 square metres.
Not only has the business multiplied in the size of its premises but has seen exponential growth in its popularity with pie consumers, its staffing and other aspects.
It is this significant all-rounded growth that makes Linden celebrate Shamrock Pies’s 50th birthday with pride and contentment.
While delighted by all the business’s achievements in its 50 years of operation, Linden still envisions the Shamrock Pies brand as a baton of pride across South Africa after having established a solid foundation in the Eastern Cape.
A step towards this is the launch of Shamrock Pies’s first warehouse outside the Eastern Cape in Cape Town.
"The idea has always been to expand but do so slowly.
“It’s taken us 10 years to go to Cape Town. I wanted to move to Cape Town and open a warehouse 10 years ago. We’re in Cape Town and slowly making progress,” Linden said.
The Cape Town warehouse launched earlier this year to the excitement of residents who know the Shamrock Pies range from the Eastern Cape.
Since the warehouse opened, Linden said it had become clear that the brand was better known among consumers than Capetonian retailers.
“Clearly the retailers in Cape Town don’t know Shamrock but consumers all want Shamrock. I have a very busy Facebook page with consumers asking us to supply various places across Cape Town but the thing is that you have to go to retailers for them to get to consumers,” Linden said.
Dubbed the Eastern Cape’s best pie, Shamrock Pies manufacture 10 variants of baked and frozen pies; steak, chicken, curry steak, pepper steak, Cornish pasty, beef sausage roll, tandoori chicken, cheesy spinach and potato, steak and kidney and chicken sausage roll.
The pies are sold in retailers across Eastern Cape, including Gqeberha to Mthatha, Cradock, Queenstown and Graaff-Reinet while the Gqeberha depot supplies retailers as far as Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.
A trusted household name across the Eastern Cape and a brand of interest to potential consumers in other parts of South Africa, Shamrock Pies is made unique and timeless by various elements that the brand does not compromise on.
“We only use meat and we don’t extend our filling with soya. In the industry, some are known to add some soya in the product. We only use 100% beef or chicken.
“We also have a unique pastry because we don’t use puff pastry; we use our own secret pastry recipe which might make our pies look thinner while other pies look bigger. However, in weight, you’ll find that our pies are actually heavier than some other pie brands that only look bigger because puff pastry puffs up” she said.
In addition to Shamrock’s secret pie-making recipes, Linden said that they stick to the same products and method since 1973.
“We don’t chop and change just because the ingredient prices are better. We stay with the same products because that’s what the pie has been like since 1973.
“We still use the same original secret recipes, pie molds as well as cooking and baking methods. I have the little book that the original master baker used to write down his recipes and we still follow those same recipes,” Linden said.
The staff take great pride in their work and are proud to be associated with the excellent reputation of Shamrock Pies.
Emphasis is on superior quality, with no compromise on the best ingredients available. Only the leanest, most succulent steaks and chicken are used in the meat pies. Trimming off fat and dicing of meat is done in house so that quality can be controlled. The best spices, mixed to Shamrock Pies's specification are used and there are no added preservatives, Linden said.
Shamrock pies are only baked to order with orders sent to the factory for night-time baking so that they are fresh for delivery in the morning.
Frozen pies are delivered in temperature-controlled freezer trucks to customers in outlying towns that have their own baking facilities where they can be baked fresh each day.
Shamrock Pies complies with the GFSI (Good Food Safety Initiative) standards and is subject to audits from QPRO, ensuring top quality product standards and safety.
Linden said they were already getting calls to launch another warehouse in Gauteng but reckons it will all materialise in due time.
“Prior to covid-19, we had a distributor in Gauteng but they couldn’t make it through covid-19. While there are many prospects to expand the business across the country, Linden said it would always be a proudly Eastern Cape brand.
“I never even thought of moving the factory from the Eastern Cape because there’s already so much unemployment here and I don’t think this area can afford to lose any more employment.
“We can open depots all over the country and deliver from here. Moving the factory from here is not an option,” she said.
Reflecting on the business’s growth over five decades, Linden said she never predicted it would reach its current heights.
“When we bought it we knew it was a good product but I never thought it would become such a strong brand. It was a good brand even then because Mr Ryan never compromised on anything and he told us to never compromise” she said.
Shamrock Pies had only 18 employees when Linden bought the business. Currently, they employ more than 115 people and Linden foresees more employment opportunities with the growth of the Cape Town depot.
Linden credits her passionate and loyal staff and customers for the success of the business.
“I’m thankful to our employees for sticking around. We have employees who are retiring now who’ve been with the company for a very long time. Some of them were working for the company even before we took over from the previous owner in the year 2000,” she said.
She said Shamrock Pies had an open-door policy and all staff operated as an important part of one team.
It was this approach, she said, that helped them survive the covid-19 pandemic which she marked as the business’s most challenging period.
“Although we suffered because we couldn’t sell our product for a period of time, we didn’t discharge anyone. We managed to keep everyone paid right through the pandemic. I think that is because we all work well together, Linden said.
Linden said being an entrepreneur was a never-ending challenge that required perseverance.
“Being an entrepreneur is 10 times harder than being an employee because when you go home you take the business’s problems with you. They’re your problems, not your employee’s problems.
“It takes hard work, dedication and perseverance because things don’t always go right.
“You must also have a very big appetite to learn because once you think you know everything you will never grow,” she said.
Shamrock Pies has been involved with numerous local charities and projects over the years and strives to make a positive difference in their community.
Amongst other community projects and donations the company has assisted the Reach for a Dream Foundation, Spay a Stray, McClelland Adult Centre for the Intellectually Impaired, East London Child & Youth Centre, Meals on Wheels, Greensleeves, Helping Those in Need, Kidd’s Beach Frail Care and Project Hope.
Linden's family and Shamrock Pies staff thank their loyal customers for their support over the last 50 years and hope for many more successful years ahead.
Due to popular demand, Shamrock Pies has also opened a factory shop at 18 Magnolia Street in Braelyn – open week days from 9am to 3pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 12pm (excluding public holidays).
For queries, suggestions or comments call the Shamrock Pies customer care line on 083 255 8324 or the office on 043 742 6736 or 043 742 5321/2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos