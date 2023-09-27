×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2023
Aziz Pahad.
Aziz Pahad.
Image: Government of the RSA

Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.

He was 82.

“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.

Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.

The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...