The painting’s on the wall
Local artists join forces to create huge heritage mural in BMW East London Arts Competition
Local artists have been navigating the storm to produce a stunning mural as part of the BMW East London Arts competition, which will culminate in a celebration of heritage at the dealership on Saturday...
