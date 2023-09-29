Load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend.
Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”
Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.
TimesLIVE
Eskom partially suspends load-shedding this weekend
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend.
Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”
Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos