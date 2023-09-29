×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Principal accused of raping stepdaughter

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 29 September 2023

In this episode, Daron Mann speaks with Dr. Lesley-Ann Foster, the founder and director of Masimanyane Women's Rights International, about the case of a pre-schooler's family who accused the child's stepfather, a primary school principal, of rape.

The attacks were allegedly carried out at the family home.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...