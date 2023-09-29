In this episode, Daron Mann speaks with Dr. Lesley-Ann Foster, the founder and director of Masimanyane Women's Rights International, about the case of a pre-schooler's family who accused the child's stepfather, a primary school principal, of rape.
The attacks were allegedly carried out at the family home.
LISTEN | Principal accused of raping stepdaughter
