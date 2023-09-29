Mabuyane weighs in on spat between Faku and Maxongo
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has warned Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and her member of the mayoral committee for finance, Noma-Afrika Maxongo not to “drag the ANC’s name through the mud” after a spat between the two allegedly turned physical. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.