Mabuyane weighs in on spat between Faku and Maxongo

By APHIWE DEKLERK and VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 29 September 2023

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has warned Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and her  member of the mayoral committee for finance, Noma-Afrika Maxongo not to “drag the ANC’s name through the mud” after a spat between the two allegedly turned physical. ..

