The driver of the Golden Arrow Bus that was overturned by forceful weather conditions on Monday has been suspended.
Three passengers died in the fatal incident and 21 injured passengers were admitted to hospitals.
A surviving passenger told EWN the accident could have been prevented as the driver had been warned to slow down.
Golden Arrow Bus Service corporate affairs executive John Dammert told TimesLIVE Premium that police have opened a case of negligent and reckless driving and culpable homicide.
The bus had been travelling from Mitchell’s Plain to Century City.
"We have suspended the driver, and he will be subjected to our internal disciplinary process," said Dammert.
Western Cape counts costs of devastating floods as disruptions continue
R1.4bn damage to agriculture sector alone
More than 16,000 people and 7,100 informal structures were impacted by the recent floods in the Western Cape, provincial authorities reported on Thursday.
Several people died in flood-related incidents, including four children electrocuted due to illegal power connections from main supply feeds in the Driftsands informal settlement.
Many major roads including the N2 highway remain closed as officials continue to count the cost of the cut-off low weather system that left a trail of destruction through the south western Cape.
The cost to agriculture alone was around R1.4bn, according to the Western Cape agriculture department.
City of Cape Town officials said about 30 people were still being accommodated in the Macassar hall.
Residents from Storm Haven Retirement Village, who were evacuated on September 25, moved back to their homes by the evening,” the city said.
