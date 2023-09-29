Diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday.
What you can expect to pay at the pumps after next week's fuel price hike
Image: Supplied
Diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday.
Commenting on unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund, the Automobile Association (AA) said petrol and illuminating paraffin prices will also increase — for the third consecutive month.
According to the data, diesel is expected to increase by about R1.60/l while petrol is expected to increase by between 75c/l and 80c/l depending on the grade. Illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by more R1.50/l.
“As was the case with the previous increases, the latest adjustments are mainly attributable to rising international oil prices. While the weaker rand/dollar exchange is also playing a role in the hikes for all fuels, its contribution is less substantial than the international product prices,” noted the AA.
Based on the numbers, ULP95 petrol in Gauteng will rise above R25/l and at the coast above R24/l for the first time since August last year.
“These increases are going to hit consumers hard and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure. It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” said the association.
The AA advised motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage. Minimising trips where possible, using air conditioners sparingly and not overloading the vehicle are other measures owners can take to decrease fuel consumption.
“As the end of the year approaches, many people will be making plans for their annual holidays. Part of that planning must include budgeting properly for fuel expenses and including extra funds to offset possible additional increases that may occur in November and December,” the AA said.
