Clarendon pupil to grace catwalks of New York
Asante Tofi, 14, gets dream chance to represent province at city’s fashion week
Image: Supplied
A Clarendon pupil’s dream of walking on a global runway has finally come true.
Asante Tofi, a grade 8 pupil, had long longed to participate on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week but financial constraints held her back.
Asante’s chances of attending the prestigious event hung by a thread up until the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and its mayor, Gary van Niekerk, stepped in to offer financial assistance.
The ambassador for Foschini and Cotton On left the country on Wednesday.
She said she was excited and looking forward to campaigning on the global stage for her brands.
New York Fashion Week runs from Thursday to Wednesday next week.
Her journey into modelling started at the age of nine and she has earned many titles, including Miss East London Teen Queen 2023.
The 14-year-old model said when she joined beauty pageants she wanted to become a voice for young girls.
“I wanted to be a confidence booster and role model to girls my age and younger, I was inspired to be the next Zozibini Tunzi [a former Miss SA and Miss Universe].”
She said representing the province abroad was a dream come true for her.
“It didn’t come easily as I had to work so hard to prove to my parents and myself that I am capable to break boundaries that seemed stronger than me.
“So when the opportunity came, I grabbed it with both hands.
“I am very excited for this new opportunity in my career.
“I’ll be walking for two brands, which are Young Gods and Drisha Closet.”
Asante said one of the life lessons she received from her parents was to spread her wings and broaden her horizons.
She said her intention was to leave a mark in the industry while working hard to change the world for the better.
Her proud mother, Xoliswa Gilbert, said her wish was to see her daughter chasing her dreams without any fear.
“This moment feels great; it’s what I’ve wished for Asante since she was a little girl.
“I feel proud as her mom that at such a young age she’s going to be representing SA and the Eastern Cape internationally, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Gilbert said she was the cheerleader of her daughter and had been hands-on as her manager in pageants.
“I have been supporting her and not letting her give up when she’s feeling a bit discouraged.
“I always encourage her to balance her life by also excelling in her studies,” Gilbert said.
She said she had seen her daughter’s potential from a young age.
“It has always been a wish of mine that she could take an interest in modelling but I did not want to force her into it.”
“She did take an interest and she was so good that I knew that her greatness was leading to big opportunities such as this one.”
