×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New project makes it easier for rural folk to get medication

Doctors Without Borders to use HIV distribution model for Type-2 diabetes and hypertension medicine

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 30 September 2023

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF) has launched a project aimed at tackling Type-2 diabetes and hypertension using many of the models of care that work for the long-term treatment of HIV, including supporting the establishment of external pick-up points for Butterworth patients. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...