Paris the Persian found ‘by fluke’ after four-week search
Community watch member spots bedraggled lump of fur on side of road
After a frantic four-week search, Paris the 13-year-old blue point Persian cat was found bedraggled and near death in a gutter just 500m from her Vincent home. ..
