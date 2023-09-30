Qonce trio tap into heritage sites to create jobs
Enterprising musicians inspiring communities to document and promote cultural and historical landmarks
Three young musicians from Qonce are determined to leverage the opportunities presented by the province’s heritage sites to create jobs and help fight unemployment in rural areas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.