Young entrepreneurs are also afforded an opportunity to sell their wares at tournaments.
“The event was funded through a combination of personal funds from the foundation members and support from various departments,” Mgotywa said.
He said the Ntabankulu local municipality had assisted with clearing the roads leading to the event venue and preparing the playing grounds.
“The MEC of transport and roads donated soccer kit, two trophies, and medals.
“The foundation received backing from the government in the province, which contributed to the funding of the event,” he said
The foundation also has plans to attract talent scouts to future tournaments to provide an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills and be discovered.
The foundation’s recent tournament attracted teams from Elliotdale, Mthatha, Tsolo, KwaBhaca, Qumbu, and Tabankulu.
“We are looking forward to hosting the popular Chibini Festive Tournament from December 27-30.
“The stake of R70,000 and an affiliation fee of R500 further demonstrate the foundation’s commitment to supporting young people and providing them with meaningful opportunities.
“These financial contributions can greatly benefit the participants and help create a competitive and rewarding experience for everyone involved,” Mgotywa said.
“We have a huge task ahead of us, and in our vocabulary we do not have the word fail, we are looking forward to changing our people’s lives.
“By investing in their education, talent development, and overall wellbeing, the foundation is playing a crucial role in empowering the youth and helping them realise their full potential,” he said
Sabelo Mgotywa filling gap for rural youth cut off from sports
Through organising tournaments, talented youngsters nurtured and steered away from social ills
Concerned about the lack of sports activities available in rural areas, Sabelo Mgotywa took it upon himself to help nurture young talented teens by hosting soccer and netball tournaments near Tabankulu.
His Sabelo Mgotywa Foundation’s aim is to address the socioeconomic challenges faced by rural youth, including high levels of unemployment, as well as drug and substance abuse which leads to many young people dropping our of school or tertiary education.
“The foundation aims to address these challenges by focusing on education and empowering young people to shape their own futures,” Mgotywa said.
“The foundation’s work also emphasises the importance of sports.”
The foundation’s efforts to unite teens, help nurture their talent and provide platforms for growth and opportunity was changing young people’s lives, he said.
In a tournament held in September, the prizes on offer for the winning teams included two soccer kits, one netball kit, three trophies, and a prize money of R25,000 (shared by the winners).
