Thrills galore as rural Eastern Cape villagers compete in first ever kayak race
Sport of kayaking slowly capturing imagination of residents in former Transkei region along Wild Coast
When 11-year-old Lilitha Matshisi was asked to hop onto a kayak earlier in 2023, he found himself shaking with fear...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.