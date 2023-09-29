×

WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving Transnet staff and accomplices nets R50m in kickbacks

By Business Day TV - 30 September 2023
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
A criminal syndicate operating a sophisticated ‘ghost train’ scheme has been uncovered within Transnet’s rail system.

Last year, two of four dispatched freight trains mysteriously vanished, diverting millions in illicit kickbacks amid a shortage of locomotives and soaring coal prices.

Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku who provided more information about the rail heist.

