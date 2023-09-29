WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving Transnet staff and accomplices nets R50m in kickbacks

A criminal syndicate operating a sophisticated ‘ghost train’ scheme has been uncovered within Transnet’s rail system.
Last year, two of four dispatched freight trains mysteriously vanished, diverting millions in illicit kickbacks amid a shortage of locomotives and soaring coal prices.
Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku who provided more information about the rail heist.
