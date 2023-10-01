EVs can create jobs, says new head of SA's auto council
ABC, formerly Naamsa, has just elected its first black president -- and he's a man who relishes a challenge
Billy Tom, the first black president of SA's national automotive sector body, is keen for electric vehicles to kickstart a surge of job creation in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.