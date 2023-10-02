×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BCM set to get big slice of R127bn Eastern Cape investment pie

More than a billion rand set to be spent by businesses on projects in the area

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 02 October 2023

The Buffalo City Metro is set to get a sizeable chunk of the billions promised by business at this year’s Eastern Cape investment conference...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst
Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung