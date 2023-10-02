Bring back Dr Wagner, health professionals plead
Premier warned her removal will further destabilise the struggling department
A total of 129 healthcare professionals, including university heads, CEOs, scientists, medical specialists, doctors and professors, have written to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane pleading with him to rescind his decision to remove provincial health’s head of department, Dr Rolene Wagner, from her position. ..
