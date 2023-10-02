Later in life, he supported their mother, Kathryn, in running the Outspan Inn in PSJ.
Epic journey of Wild Coast’s John Costello comes to an end
The epic adventure for John Murphy Costello is over.
The Wild Coast author, adventurer, photographer, NSRI commander, pioneering saltwater fly fisherman, sailor, game hunter, kayaker, diver, pilot, hotelier and renowned Port St Johns resident has died.
He was 77.
He died peacefully surrounded by family members in Durban on Saturday.
His oldest son, Liam, speaking on behalf of the family, said his father grew up as a “simple Transkei kid, who spoke fluent Xhosa”.
“Family was extremely important. He was devoted and took a lot of pride in it. He wanted to transfer his values to us, to get us outdoors and do what free kids should do.
“We would go fishing every day after school. He would take us to Second Beach to go surfing and he would stand by diligently on the beach while we toiled.
“He was always teaching us knots, how to bait up and getting us onto the river to understand water craft.”
“He was the first to catch a milkfish on a fly and held a number of International Gamefish Association records.”
Later in life, he supported their mother, Kathryn, in running the Outspan Inn in PSJ.
Costello’s father, Geoff, was a trader in Cala before the family moved to Port St Johns in the 1960s.
John went into the family businesses, which ranged from sporting goods, trade store supplies and fish-and-chip shops.
John was schooled in Lady Grey and Makhanda, and had a brief stint on the mines and in the SADF.
But his journey always took him home to Port St Johns and the Wild Coast.
In the 1980s, he married Kathryn and they had three children, Liam, Colm and Slaine, all born at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha.
Costello was close to Dr Div de Villiers, recently retired chief of the Eastern Cape Green Scorpions and provincial director of environmental compliance and enforcement, and Kevin Cole, principal scientist at the East London Museum.
Speaking as the pair enjoyed a beer and toasted their friend on the banks of the Nahoon River, Cole said: “He was one of the last of swashbuckling legends of the Eastern Cape.”
De Villiers and Costello co-authored the premier Wild Coast book, Mkambati and the Wild Coast.
He said: “John knew everything about anything. He was an authority. He was exceptionally well read. You could walk into his library pull out a book and he would be able to talk about it. The knowledge was stuck between his ears.”
Cole said many of Costello’s works, artefacts and books were donated to the East London Museum.
De Villiers said: “When we were working on the Mkambati book his knowledge of places on Wild Coast was incredible. He had been there and met the people. He knew chiefs and headmen.
“When I was doing my PhD he came with me because he so good at speaking isiXhosa. We would be accommodated like friends of the chiefs wherever we went. He had known them since his early days.
“We would sit there in a Great Place and speak to the nkosi. He could relate stories of the chief’s father and grandfather.
De Villiers said Costello had pioneered saltwater fly fishing around the world, such as in the Florida Keys and Seychelles, and recently travelled to Morocco.
“He was known internationally.”
Costello was a skipper and commander of the Port St Johns NSRI for decades.
“He saved numerous lives.”
He was dubbed the “Dick King of the Wild Coast” when he found a way out of a flooded PSJ, taking goat tracks, to reach the outside world and get help.
De Villiers, who is almost two metres tall while Costello was around 1.5m tall, said: “John’s favourite introduction among the amaXhosa was to say: ‘We are twins. I got the brains and looks, he got the size’.”
Costello was also an adventure biker who did two epic trips down South America.
Plans for memorials, possibly in both PSJ and East London, were not yet finalised.
