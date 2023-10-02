King Dalindyebo’s son joins ANC to ‘walk in footsteps of forebears’
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s eldest son, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, has joined the ANC, saying he was embracing the family heritage where his ancestors played a critical role in the formation of the organisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.