Zimbabwean authorities continued searching on Monday for survivors trapped underground after a disused gold mine collapsed last week, as some relatives started to lose hope their loved ones could be saved.
Accidents in disused mines are common in Zimbabwe, where artisanal or small-scale miners defy authorities by mining in old shafts that are prone to collapse.
The latest incident happened in Chegutu, 100km west of the capital Harare, on Friday.
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga told the local Sunday Mail newspaper 13 had died in the collapse at the site which had not been properly sealed off.
Deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura could not say how many people were still trapped underground after the 700m deep mine collapsed.
"The problem is that there was no proper register to ascertain how many people entered," Kambamura said.
Zimbabwe searches for survivors after 13 die in mine collapse
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
"We are sending another team to assess the situation. We want to account for everyone."
State broadcaster ZBC on Friday reported 34 miners were trapped underground but 13 had managed to escape.
Dozens of distraught family members waited in tents, hoping for news of relatives.
"The most painful thing for me is not knowing if my son is dead or alive. I can't take it, knowing he is down there," said a weeping Memory Gohwe, whose son remain trapped.
Some worried relatives feared the worst.
"To be honest, we have lost hope of getting any survivors," said Omega Jonera, nine of whose family members were trapped underground.
Reuters
