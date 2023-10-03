Makes: approximately 3kg
Ingredients:
6kg beef (top round, round bolo, shoulder bolo, eye of round)
250g coarse salt
125ml (½ cup) brown sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) bicarbonate of soda
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) ground black pepper
125ml (½ cup) dried coriander seeds, coarsely ground
125ml (½ cup) brown vinegar, decanted into a spray bottle
250ml (1 cup) water
250ml (1 cup) red wine vinegar
Method:
- Cutting along the natural dividing lines of the muscles and always with the grain, cut the meat into strips about 2.5cm thick and any desired length.
- Mix together the salt, sugar, bicarbonate of soda, pepper and coriander. Thoroughly rub the mixture into the strips of meat.
- Layer the meat, with the bulkier pieces at the bottom, in a glass or plastic container, spraying the brown vinegar over each layer as you add them.
- Leave the meat in a cool place for 12 hours or longer (depending on how salty you prefer it), then remove from the marinade.
- Mix the water and red wine vinegar and dip the strips of meat into it. This makes the biltong shiny and dark.
- Once this is complete, the biltong is ready to dry. Hang the strips on S-shaped hooks, or use pieces of string, about 5cm apart, in a cool to warm, dry area with an oscillating fan blowing over them. It is very important the air is dry because too much moisture will cause the meat to spoil.
- The biltong is ready when the outside is hard and the centre is a little moist. Let the centre dry according to personal taste.
- Cut the biltong against the grain into thin pieces using a very sharp knife.
Recipe and photo from A Taste of SA with The Kosher Butcher's Wife'(Penguin Random House, R279). Joburg foodie Sharon Lurie's third cookbook is another large collection of fresh food ideas that reflect her culinary heritage as a proud South African and Jewish cook.
Biltong makes the list of world’s most Googled foods
Meaty treat in ‘top 10 most confusing foods’ and how to make your own version
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: 123RF/wilddrago
It's not chicken feet. It's not krimmel pap. It's biltong.
With our nine provinces and 12 official languages, South Africa is home to a chakalaka of food options ranging from spicy to downright delectable. However, not everyone enjoys every sweet or savoury treat they come across, and that's what the team at Remitly were looking to find out.
Curious about which dishes caused the most confusion, they looked at which were queried the most on Google. Coming out tops was Egypt's falafel, no doubt spurred by the current trend of baked and colouring options. South Africa's biltong is our highest on the list at number six while sambals round up the top 10.
TOP 10 FOODS BY SEARCH VOLUME
SHARON LURIE'S HOMEMADE BILTONG RECIPE
Image: Michael Smith/The Red Head's Studio
Recipe and photo from A Taste of SA with The Kosher Butcher's Wife'(Penguin Random House, R279). Joburg foodie Sharon Lurie's third cookbook is another large collection of fresh food ideas that reflect her culinary heritage as a proud South African and Jewish cook.
