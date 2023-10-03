East London patrollers disperse boozing teenagers
Alcohol displayed openly at big ‘pens down’ street party in Quigney
On a cold, wet Saturday night, neighbourhood patrollers in Quigney spent hours dispersing teenagers who were drinking alcohol in public and becoming inebriated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.