Imprisoned SA engineer proposes to his partner from Equatorial Guinea jail

A South African engineer imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea since February proposed to his partner last month during their first phone call in seven months. They will wed when he is released from prison, though there is no clarity when that might be.
Peter Huxham and another South African engineer, Frik Potgieter, share a cell in a remote Equatorial Guinea prison. They were arrested while on their way back to South Africa from an offshore rig where they worked for Dutch company SBM Offshore. Their convictions for alleged drug smuggling coincided with a diplomatic fracas between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea involving vice-president Teddy Obiang, whose Cape Town assets have been seized by the South African state.
The men have been isolated from their families but Huxham, who has dual South African-British citizenship, was finally able to speak to his partner Kathy on September 14 after intervention from the UK high commission to Cameroon.
“Kathy was completely shocked to receive the call, and as you can imagine it was very emotional, since she hasn’t spoken to Peter for seven months,” said the men’s spokesperson, Francois Nigrini.
“In the final moments of the call, Peter surprised Kathy by asking her to marry him when he got home. They have been partners for more than 30 years, and brought up two children together. Nigrini says Kathy didn't hesitate to say yes.”
During the call Huxham was also able to share details about their situation in Mongomo prison.
“There was so much to share and she didn’t know how long the call would be. The call lasted 21 minutes. She did find out that Peter and Frik are sharing a cell, and that despite having never met each other before the day of their arrests, they feel they are brothers as they together endure the terrible and unjust situation in which they find themselves.
“Peter assured her that while he and Frik have lost an enormous amount of weight, they are receiving two meals a day and are allowed out of their cell for two hours daily for fresh air and exercise. They also have access to medication. This was an enormous relief to both families, but it does not alleviate the overwhelming anxiety and pain they live with every day as there is no indication if Peter and Frik will be freed and can return home.”
Potgieter was not able to speak with his South African family as he is not a UK citizen.
South African diplomatic staff were able to visit the men earlier this year amid speculation of a political motive behind the men’s convictions. Shortly before their arrest a superyacht linked to Obiang was attached by the Western Cape high court at the port in Cape Town. The attachment followed a court judgment against Obiang, who is fighting a legal battle with former South African businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg, who also spent time in an Equatorial Guinea prison due to a failed business deal involving a member of Obiang’s family. Janse van Rensburg spent almost 18 months in an Equatorial Guinea prison in 2013 and 2014 without having been charged with a crime.
Imprisoned SA engineer proposes to his partner from Equatorial Guinea jail
First phone call in seven months ends in marriage proposal
