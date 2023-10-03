Two men arrested for possession of firearms and explosives near Mthatha
After a series of daring cash-in-transit robberies in the Eastern Cape, provincial police management has welcomed the arrest of two men aged 21 and 24 at the weekend for possession of explosives and firearms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.