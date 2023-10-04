×

Eight years in jail for Russian journalist who staged ‘stop the war’ protest on TV

By Reuters - 04 October 2023
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army during the Ukraine-Russia conflict. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian court sentenced former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read “Stop the war” and “They're lying to you”, to eight-and-a-half years in jail in absentia on Wednesday.

Ovsyannikova was found guilty of “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces”, according to a statement posted by the court on Telegram.

The 45-year-old fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.

She staged her original protest less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, in what it called a “special military operation”.

Reuters

