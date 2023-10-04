×

News

Traditional leaders commemorate Wars of Dispossession

Several events held at weekend to mark fight against colonialism more than 100 years ago

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 04 October 2023

Despite delays by the Eastern Cape government to officially commemorate the nine Frontier Wars or Wars of Dispossession fought by the amaXhosa and other nations more than 100 years ago, traditional leaders are now celebrating these events that showed the bravery and resilience of their forebears to defend their land against British colonialism...

