Traditional leaders commemorate Wars of Dispossession
Several events held at weekend to mark fight against colonialism more than 100 years ago
Despite delays by the Eastern Cape government to officially commemorate the nine Frontier Wars or Wars of Dispossession fought by the amaXhosa and other nations more than 100 years ago, traditional leaders are now celebrating these events that showed the bravery and resilience of their forebears to defend their land against British colonialism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.