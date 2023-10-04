Wasted West Bank Stadium left to ruin for years by BCM, say irate residents
Despite pleas for much-needed sports facility to be refurbished, municipality constrained by ‘lack of budget’
The vandalised and neglected West Bank Stadium, meant for a range of sporting codes for youth in the area, has gone to waste because of Buffalo City Metro’s neglect, say residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.