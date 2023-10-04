The robbery comes a day after another CIT attack in which one security guard was killed and two others wounded near Folweni, south of Durban.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | KwaMashu residents rush to grab cash after CIT van bombed
Reporter
Image: screen grab
KwaMashu residents rushed to the scene where an armoured cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was blown up to look for cash that might have been left behind.
The robbery saw three people injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday.
Emer-G-Med said they responded to the incident just before 6am after receiving numerous calls.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics arriving on the scene found an armoured vehicle had been blown up and was engulfed in flames.
“Three people were treated for moderate injuries and taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for further medical care. Police were in attendance and will [investigate],” said Van Reenen.
After the robbery, a number of videos appeared on social media showing residents surrounding the burning vehicle picking up cash from the ground. Others are heard complaining they only found a small amount of money while the criminals escaped with everything.
“They took all of it. They took it in bags. There are only coins here, they took the paper print cash. I’m so unlucky,” said a voice in a video, while others were seen scavenging around the burning vehicle.
The robbery comes a day after another CIT attack in which one security guard was killed and two others wounded near Folweni, south of Durban.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to the scene on the M35 just after 9am on Tuesday.
On arrival, paramedics found an armoured van lying on its side at the entrance to a private residence.
He said one guard had sustained critical gunshot wounds and was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics. The Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter was called to airlift the guard to a trauma unit.
“A third guard sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to hospital,” Jamieson said.
TimesLIVE
