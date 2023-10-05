Eastern Cape car market shaped by SUVs

“In the Eastern Cape region, it’s very much what people can get for their money,” said Kelson Chery East London dealer principal Robert Campbell.
People are doing “a lot more research” and discovering that instead of having to buy a 2018/19 used vehicle short on modern features they can opt for brand-new models boasting a host of them.
Figures for new-car sales in August, released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa last month, paint a telling picture of the trend.
SUV brands like Hyundai, Haval and Chery – the latter entering the Top 10 best-sellers list for the first time in July – are changing opinions in a hurry.
South African sales for these auto companies were 2 637, 1 819 and 1 498 units, respectively.
The shift has also given rise to even more affordable models being introduced to the motoring public. The Tiggo 4 Pro LiT, for example, retails for R279 900, bringing it in at well under the R300 000-plus mark usually associated with this segment of the market.
Comprehensive service plans also form part of the package, while prospective buyers of a specific brand are spoilt for choice.
“Ten years ago, you would see only one or two models in an SUV range. Now you can see as many as nine or 10,” Campbell said.
And it was not only the “more-for-less” aspect that was drawing people to these vehicles, he added.
For one, the poor state of many urban roads means motorists are looking for vehicles that can withstand punishing potholes and other surface maintenance issues.
For another, SUVs suit the lifestyle of South Africans increasingly turning to outdoor activities.
“People are getting more into their mountain biking and paddle skiing or venturing out to game reserves and game farms,” Campbell said.
“These vehicles have more space and are also more practical. You can put the back seat down to fit in your sports gear or child’s kitbags.”
He said the public were now asking themselves why they would want to buy an older car when they could have all these benefits at the same or even better price.
While a few years ago there might have been some scepticism around these brands, confidence in them was growing by the day, Campbell said.
They have spent millions of rand establishing parts warehouses in the country, an indication that they are here to stay. This sends a powerful message to prospective buyers.
“The South African market is traditionally reserved but that is changing. If you have quality and the extras, people will accept it.”
Daily Dispatch
Latest models offer top-of-the-range options
Eastern Cape car market shaped by SUVs
Image: Supplied
Daily Dispatch
