Protesting residents demand to see Faku

Ward councillor says Nompumelelo standoff more about politics than service delivery

By ANELISA GUSHA - 05 October 2023

Residents of Nompumelelo closed the streets in protest on Wednesday to demand that Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku meet them to discuss service delivery issues. ..

