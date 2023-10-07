Avian flu causing havoc in SA’s poultry industry
Shortage of eggs and chickens predicted by December
Local poultry farmers are terrified they may not have new chicks or broiler chickens in 2024 as stocks at major suppliers have been decimated by the ongoing avian influenza in SA. ..
