×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Exciting opportunity for aspiring movie makers

Daniella Johannisen hoping to share her knowledge through workshops at her recently established Film Club East London

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 07 October 2023

Having developed a passion for film as a youngster, East Londoner Daniella Johannisen hopes to inspire, ignite and nurture a love of storytelling in others...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...