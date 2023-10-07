On Thursday afternoon, ANC councillor and member of the mayoral committee for safety Helen Neale-May warned against violent action.
Nompumelelo protesters vandalise property and vehicles
Customers avoid area as businesses forced to close
Image: SUPPLIED
Residents of Nompumelelo who have been protesting for more than a week demanding to meet executive mayor Princess Faku vandalised Buffalo Toyota and Eskom premises and vehicles on Thursday night.
In one video, a container of petrol, allegedly a failed petrol bomb, was left in the Toyota parking area.
The protesters said their protest would continue until Faku met them to discuss their needs.
Other local businesses told the Dispatch they had been forced to shut their doors.
Local businesses expressed concern over their loss of income.
The protesters' demands include wanting the removal of ward councillor Nwabisa Mncwabeni.
They demand the building of phase-two RDP houses, the installation of electricity and water and leaking drains to be repaired.
They also want the shack dwellers who had allegedly built on a site scheduled for a new primary school to be removed.
Buffalo Toyota service manager Morné Potgieter said they were on high alert.
“We are trying to have the damage repaired and are going to open a case”
One of the residents and a businessman in the area, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the strike had cost them trade.
“They demanded we close our business and join them.”
A young woman in her 20s said the government had ignored their needs.
“We want new RDP homes but no-one takes our demands seriously.
“People who built on the land meant for a primary school have nowhere to go. If they remove them where should they go without RDPs?
“This week has been very difficult for business owners. We saw how they had to close their businesses because the strike had to go on. In the midst of that people could not make money to feed their families.”
Solomzi Ntenteni, who chairs the community group, said they had put the protest on hold.
Ntenteni said he had no idea who might have been behind the vandalism of Buffalo Toyota and Eskom.
“We did not continue yesterday. We decided to find alternatives while we are waiting for the mayor to respond to our plea.
“Our agreement was that we were going to meet today to discuss the demands.”
He said they had been notified at midnight that some people had continued with the protest.
“There are people who went beyond the instruction while we were sleeping. We received calls that Toyota and Eskom were being destroyed.”
Ntenteni said they were against violence.
“The continuation of the strike will depend on the community members. We are just delegates of the community. The decision is up to them.”
On Thursday afternoon, ANC councillor and member of the mayoral committee for safety Helen Neale-May warned against violent action.
“All those involved in public violence will be arrested,” she posted.
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya condemned the vandalism.
“The metro is committed to resolving the issues confronting Nompumelelo,” Ngwenya said.
He said they had obtained a court interdict to restrain protest instigators from participating in, encouraging and promoting unlawful activities in the township.
“The metro is in the process of serving the seven identified individuals with an interdict and also informing the broader community through the sheriff.
“The interdict prohibits all protesters from barricading entry and exit roads, threatening or harassing or intimidating members of the public including passing motorists, damaging property, and disrupting public property.
“We strongly condemn the actions of those who are exercising the right to protest by destroying public infrastructure and this interdict paves the way for law enforcement agencies to take the necessary legal actions to safeguard this.
“We are monitoring the area from a safety and security point of view to ensure that there is stability, law and order for the safety of residents, municipal and business infrastructure.
“We urge nearby businesses to be on high alert.”
He said the metro had scheduled meetings with the community leaders, but the appointments had not been honoured.
“The executive mayor has been convening meetings with the executive and management to come up with practical solutions ... Council has already approved land for relocation.”
