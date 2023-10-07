Satma awards to recognise new traditional music talent
The Eastern Cape's Sbu Mbangeni has been nominated for the Best Afro Soul Song
A wave of new talent is making waves in the South African Traditional Music scene. Among the notable nominees for the 2023 South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma Awards) are some familiar names and promising newcomers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.