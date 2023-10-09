Five men,Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mthobisi Prince Mncube are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.
Accused’s DNA not found on hat recovered at Meyiwa crime scene, says expert
DNA collected from a bucket hat found at the scene where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered did not match any of the five men accused of the murder.
This was integral as the hat was alleged to have been worn by one of the intruders who entered the Vosloorus home on October 26, 2014, where Meyiwa was killed.
On Monday, the Pretoria high court heard the evidence of DNA expert captain Mampshedi Masetla — a reporting officer at SAPS with about 25 years of experience — who said the DNA “excludes all the accused”.
Five men,Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mthobisi Prince Mncube are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.
He was gunned down in the home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in what the house occupants alleged was a robbery.
Masetla gave an overview of the results from his analysis of the hat. He found the hat had mixed DNA which could either be from a male and a female, or two males.
He said his duties include analysing and interpreting DNA results. He does DNA comparisons from the evidence collected on the crime scene and DNA from a reference sample.
He also explained all the processes that are followed from when he receives the evidence for analysis to when he analyses the results.
Masetla explained that the preliminary analysis involves checking if the evidence has blood or sweat and then it is divided into samples. The samples are then moved to the DNA analysis system where DNA is extracted. He said after the extract of the DNA, they target specific regions of the DNA to be used to identify individuals.
He explained that after the process is complete, he does a DNA comparison where he takes the results of samples from the scene and matches them with reference samples. Masetla said there could either be match or be a non-match.
He said Meyiwa’s DNA was found in swabs taken from the Heineken can, his left and right hand, blood taken next to the TV stand and blood swab from the kitchen wall.
The DNA of Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi Gladness Khumalo was found on the bedroom door handles and toilet handle, while Zandile Khumalo’s DNA was found on the Sminorff can.
Mthokozisi Thwala, Kelly Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala were all excluded from the sample.
According to Masetla, the walking stick used by Madlala who was nursing a foot injury and allegedly used to assault one of the suspects didn’t have any DNA.
The case is set to resume on Tuesday.
