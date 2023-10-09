Mayor posts R20,000 reward after murder of West End woman

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has put up a R20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those who beat an elderly West End woman to death.
The body of Sophie Erasmus, 89, was discovered by a relative on Saturday morning.
The mother of two was lying face down in the lounge, with her hands tied behind her back.
Erasmus was brutally beaten on the head and face with a blunt object.
The reward was raised by Van Niekerk and civil society organisations under the One People, One Vision: Healing Our Bay banner.
Van Niekerk described the murder as cowardly and brutal.
“It is unthinkable that criminals bludgeoned a defenceless elderly woman to death during a suspected robbery,” he said.
“My office started the One People, One Vision: Healing Our Bay initiative in collaboration with over 700 churches to pray and take a stand against violent crime, gender-based violence, corruption and the general moral decay of our metro.
“It therefore comes naturally that we are entering the fray as the wave of rampant crime cannot continue unabated.
“We hope the reward will lead to the speedy arrest and successful prosecution of the culprit or culprits.”
Van Niekerk said they were also working behind the scenes to improve crime prevention, law enforcement, and the co-ordination of different role players from the SA Police Service, Metro Police, private security, and community policing forums.
“Our closed-circuit TV control room is back online, and strides are being made to have a more co-ordinated response to crime in place in the near future,” Van Niekerk said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said there were no signs of forced entry.
“The only item suspected to have been stolen is her handbag,” she said.
Naidu said, at this stage, the motive was believed to be robbery.
Anyone with information regarding the murder of Erasmus is urged to contact detective Sergeant Ralton Tarentaal on 064-119-4437, crime stop on 0860 10111 or the nearest police station.
