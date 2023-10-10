Headman’s ambition to be elevated to chieftain suffers legal setback
Ntaba wants Ngxaza to break away from AmaMpondomise
An Eastern Cape headman’s ambition of elevation to a senior traditional leadership status (chieftainship) and seceding from the rule of another traditional leader, has been dealt a big blow after his legal bid to rescind a decade-old court order prohibiting his quest, failed...
