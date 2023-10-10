×

News

Israel says retakes control of Gaza fence, no infiltrations since Monday

By Reuters - 10 October 2023
People buy groceries after the Home Front Command released a statement notifying people to be prepared with 72 hours worth of food on October 09, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Image: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Palestinian Hamas gunmen who carried out a weekend mass-incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In remarks aired by Israel's Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday. In an apparent response to rumours that gunmen used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.

Participants of a pro-Palestinian rally react outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, on October 9, 2023.
Image: AAP Image/ Dean Lewins via REUTERS

Blinken discussed US support with Israeli Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed US support for Israel in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the State Department said in a statement early Tuesday.

Blinken “reaffirmed our efforts to secure the immediate release of all hostages,” the statement said.Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, reiterating their condemnation of Hamas' attacks on Israel, the department said in a separate statement.

Reuters

