×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Life lessons to be had from draughts, says author

Book by Scenery Park man draws parallels between game and personal success

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 10 October 2023

To Mveleli Mlamla, draughts is not just a game but a set of principles that he has applied to get ahead in life. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban