OFF TRACK | City faces Manganese crisis
Cracks have started to appear in good news story of jobs and income for underused port
Public concern is growing that Buffalo City is about to be enveloped in an environmental disaster driven by big mining and government interests in the manganese rush...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.