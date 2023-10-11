Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder

Bank records of the savings account of former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi reveal no transactions from October 25 2014 to October 28 2014.
This despite him alleging he had made transactions while in KwaZulu-Natal during that period.
Prosecutor George Baloyi read out the bank information in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder on October 26 2014. According to previous testimony, he allegedly tussled with Meyiwa that night before the fatal gunshot was fired. This was after two intruders entered the home in Vosloorus where the goalkeeper was spending the day.
Defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele challenged the bank information presented by the state.
“I was given instructions that on October 25 2014 specifically, there were certain transactions done in Nongoma by [Ntanzi] and when we look at the records furnished to us, those records are not reflected in this statement.”
He said Ntanzi had obtained a loan from Capitec Bank to perform a ceremony. “We don't see that loan amount reflected here.”
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Ramosepele the relevant person from the bank could be subpoenaed.
Ntanzi's previous attorney, Tshepo Thobane, told the first trial his client said he knocked off from work on the morning of Saturday, October 25 2014 and left for KwaZulu-Natal to pay lobola for his wife. Ntanzi said he spent a week, including the day of the shooting, in his hometown in KZN.
In his bail application last year, Ntanzi told the court he was at work at a Rustenburg mine when Meyiwa was killed.
This was disputed on Tuesday when Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division HR manager Hendrik Mulder told the court Ntanzi, employed as a stoping labourer, had worked for only two hours the day before the murder.
He did not report for duty on the day of the murder as he was off and had taken unpaid leave from the day after the murder, citing personal problems.
He returned to work on the night of November 2 that year.
TimesLIVE
Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder
Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Bank records of the savings account of former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi reveal no transactions from October 25 2014 to October 28 2014.
This despite him alleging he had made transactions while in KwaZulu-Natal during that period.
Prosecutor George Baloyi read out the bank information in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder on October 26 2014. According to previous testimony, he allegedly tussled with Meyiwa that night before the fatal gunshot was fired. This was after two intruders entered the home in Vosloorus where the goalkeeper was spending the day.
Defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele challenged the bank information presented by the state.
“I was given instructions that on October 25 2014 specifically, there were certain transactions done in Nongoma by [Ntanzi] and when we look at the records furnished to us, those records are not reflected in this statement.”
He said Ntanzi had obtained a loan from Capitec Bank to perform a ceremony. “We don't see that loan amount reflected here.”
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Ramosepele the relevant person from the bank could be subpoenaed.
Ntanzi's previous attorney, Tshepo Thobane, told the first trial his client said he knocked off from work on the morning of Saturday, October 25 2014 and left for KwaZulu-Natal to pay lobola for his wife. Ntanzi said he spent a week, including the day of the shooting, in his hometown in KZN.
In his bail application last year, Ntanzi told the court he was at work at a Rustenburg mine when Meyiwa was killed.
This was disputed on Tuesday when Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division HR manager Hendrik Mulder told the court Ntanzi, employed as a stoping labourer, had worked for only two hours the day before the murder.
He did not report for duty on the day of the murder as he was off and had taken unpaid leave from the day after the murder, citing personal problems.
He returned to work on the night of November 2 that year.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos